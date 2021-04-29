Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.86 million.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.600- EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.09.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $29.95.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

