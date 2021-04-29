Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Shares of PB stock opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

