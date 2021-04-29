ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for ICICI Bank in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

ICICI Bank stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,511,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181,917 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $186,526,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 1,731.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,387,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,016 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,863,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $59,222,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

