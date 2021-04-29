Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Microsoft Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $254.56 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $171.88 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

