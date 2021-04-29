FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Hawaii Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.85.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

BOH opened at $90.90 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,058,000 after purchasing an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,456,000 after acquiring an additional 98,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,814,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

