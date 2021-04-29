F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

FNB opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,324,000 after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

