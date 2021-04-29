First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 309,266 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $33.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.