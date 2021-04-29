ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. ChampionX updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

