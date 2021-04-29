Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Snap stock opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. Snap has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $304,646.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278,873 shares in the company, valued at $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,469,463 shares of company stock worth $88,079,591 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $4,835,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Snap by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 212,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

