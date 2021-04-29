Olin’s (OLN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

NYSE:OLN opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $41,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Olin by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Olin by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 140,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

