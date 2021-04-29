The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The Timken updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.15-5.45 EPS.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The Timken has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92.

Get The Timken alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.