Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Releases Earnings Results

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

