Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.90.

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 194.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 178,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

