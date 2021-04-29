Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PVG. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.31.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.77. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.