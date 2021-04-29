OREO (ORE) Price Tops $0.0088

OREO (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. OREO has a market capitalization of $634,711.36 and $88,979.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OREO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OREO has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OREO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,527.32 or 1.00241587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.91 or 0.01238899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.07 or 0.00525895 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $213.62 or 0.00392716 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00166333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

About OREO

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,992,644 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OREO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OREO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OREO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OREO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OREO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.