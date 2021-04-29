eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by Susquehanna

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.32 on Thursday. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $3,044,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

