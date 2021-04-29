Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

