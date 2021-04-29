BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $291.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $166.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $279.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

