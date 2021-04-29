BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 11,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $375.40 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.53 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.56.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

