BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $816.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $768.91 and its 200 day moving average is $713.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

