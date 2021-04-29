Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 12.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 925,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 102,219 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 433,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 82,118 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,552,000. IFG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 137.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

