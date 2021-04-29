Jag Capital Management LLC Has $36.22 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,559 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,387.68.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,154.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,898.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

