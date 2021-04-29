Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMIN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 1st.

LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,639.50 ($21.42) on Thursday. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,568.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,508.87. The stock has a market cap of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 11.70 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

