NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

NiSource (NYSE:NI)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NiSource by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 387,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $234,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

