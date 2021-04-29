NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

NiSource (NYSE:NI)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. NiSource has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29.
In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in NiSource by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 387,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NiSource by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the third quarter worth $234,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
