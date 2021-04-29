Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Decreased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,728,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $55.51.

