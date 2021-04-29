Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $6.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

VGSH stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $62.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

