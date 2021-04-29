Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 2,464 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises 0.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avalara by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $149.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average is $157.00. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

