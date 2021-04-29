Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 92,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 33,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 74,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94.

