Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cathay General Bancorp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

CATY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

