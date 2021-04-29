KeyCorp Comments on Lufax Holding Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lufax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Lufax alerts:

LU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price target on the stock. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Shares of LU stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.34. Lufax has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lufax by 33.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lufax by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.