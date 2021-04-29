Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the bank will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $87.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 77,759 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 409.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.