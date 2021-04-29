Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $185.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.35. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

