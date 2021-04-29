Bank Hapoalim BM Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $242,562,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

VLO stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2,469.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.