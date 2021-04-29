Bank Hapoalim BM Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.