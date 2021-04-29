Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $233.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.81. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.72 and a 12-month high of $236.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

