Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,329,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS:ITA opened at $105.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $96.43. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.