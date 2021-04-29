Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 7,893 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.