Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires New Shares in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,181,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.68. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $141.00.

