Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Tops $463.47 on Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $236.48 million and $11.94 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for about $463.47 or 0.00856286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pancake Bunny alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00068198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00079408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00842812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00099270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pancake Bunny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pancake Bunny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.