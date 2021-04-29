XSGD 24 Hour Volume Hits $144,243.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. XSGD has a market cap of $40.37 million and $144,243.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00278889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $606.71 or 0.01120919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00731584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,189.10 or 1.00117124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 53,691,481 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

