CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $236.64 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.