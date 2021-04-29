First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNY opened at $71.95 on Thursday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the last quarter.

