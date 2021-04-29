Short Interest in Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Drops By 99.2%

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MDCN opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Medican Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Medican Enterprises Company Profile

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

