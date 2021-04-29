CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.01% from the stock’s current price.

CWBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CohBar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

CWBR opened at $1.31 on Thursday. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 166,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CohBar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CohBar by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,261 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

