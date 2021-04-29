Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $124.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.48 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.72.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

