Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Given a C$5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) has been assigned a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.92% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. Skeena Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

