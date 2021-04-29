Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

EXPO opened at $96.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

