Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $970,000 Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

