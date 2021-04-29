Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in ASML by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $665.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $608.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.15. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $275.96 and a 52 week high of $675.65. The company has a market cap of $279.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.