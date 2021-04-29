Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RDGL opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. Vivos has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.31.
Vivos Company Profile
